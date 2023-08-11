Bail $1 million for Madison homicide defendant

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie man's bail was set at $1 million Friday as authorities say he gunned down a 20-year-old man execution-style.
Devonte Gafford, 32, was captured in Milwaukee earlier this week after being identified as a suspect in the July killing of Devion Grant in broad daylight at a Madison apartment complex at Milwaukee Street and Milky Way.
Gafford's court appearance was on charges of party to the crime of first degree intentional homicide; party to the crime of recklessly endangering safety; and felon in possession of a firearm.
Assistant Dane County District Attorney William Brown successfully proposed the bail after stating security video showed Gafford and another man, Mark Parks, Jr. drove up to Grant, got out of their car, and shot him. Brown said Grant's girlfriend and others returned fire in self defense. Authorities said more than sixty spent rounds were found after the violence.
Grant's mother, Ilisha Grant told the court she witnessed the shooting. She urged Gafford to be held without bail due to the risk of him not showing up for future court appearances and for the brazen nature of the killing.
Gafford's attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Guy Cardamone proposed $100,000 bail and said the exchange of gunfire indicates there's more inquiry necessary into the circumstances of the confrontation.
A criminal complaint states one of Gafford's acquaintances said on a date prior to the shooting, Grant stole drugs from Gafford.
Court Commissioner Jason Hanson said while state law allows for preventive detention, or no bail, in some circumstances, prosecutors had not taken the necessary legal steps to propose that detention.
But Hanson said the totality of the circumstances to include the danger to the community Gafford may represents warranted the $1 million bail.
The complaint states a car abandoned at the crime scene and the recovery of both Gafford's and Parks' cell phones also tied the men to the violence.
Authorities continue to look for Parks, Jr. Dane County Court records show when Parks, Jr, 21, was 14, he shot and wounded a fellow teenager near a Madison elementary school.