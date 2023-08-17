Bail increases in Madison homeless encampment killing case

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man facing a felony murder charge faces additional bail if he wants to regain his freedom as he's prosecuted in a killing at a homeless encampment during the pandemic.
Iven Henry had been free after a bail fund posted $5,000 for him. But Henry missed a Monday court appearance and a Dane County Court commissioner increased Henry's bail by $1,600 in connection to the felony murder case and two others.
Henry's missed court appearance was scheduled as a hearing for him to change his plea to guilty and receive a sentence as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Authorities say Henry beat Tyrone Flood at the encampment at Madison's Reindahl Park in September 2020 after becoming upset with Flood doing drugs with Henry's girlfriend.
A felony murder charge is based on the commission of another, related crime that leads to a person's death.
Henry and another man, Clarence Bell, were initially charged with the battery of victim Flood. But the charge of felony murder was later lodged against both men.
A criminal complaint stated Bell used an aluminum tube to beat Flood.
But a judge dismissed the case against Bell last month after throwing out the case was supported by both Bell's attorney and an assistant Dane County district attorney.
Attorney Michael Covey tells 27 News another person involved in the incident confessed to hitting Flood in the head with a milk crate and did not implicate Bell in the fatal beating. Covey declined to identify the person who made the confession. A spokesperson for Dane County's district attorney has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.
Henry and a prosecutor were silent Thursday as to whether the plea agreement that was to be discussed at the Monday court hearing would still be pursued. Henry's attorney said Henry missed the earlier court hearing due to confusion over court dates.
Flood's beating death added to concerns over the safe co-existence of the encampment and other park users. City officials later closed the encampment as campers scrambled for alternate housing.