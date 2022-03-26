Baked goods from around the world to benefit Ukrainian refugees

MADISON (WKOW) -- A unique and delicious fundraiser was held to benefit Ukrainian refugees at the Goodman Center in Madison Saturday.
That fundraiser was a bake sale -- complete with donations of baked goods from all over the world.
"The lovely thing about Madison is that its such a diverse community and everyone has brought a little something from their background," Una Baker, one of the organizers said.
Money from the bake sale will benefit Global Giving, a non-profit that has been providing humanitarian assistance to disaster-hit areas for more than two decades.
"They collect all the funds from donations around the world and then they distribute them to local charities in the affected areas," Baker said.
Baker said their bake sale raised more than $1,000 for the cause on Saturday alone.
"The response from the community is phenomenal. We've had so much support. It's been wonderful having everyone coming out to support us and baking things and bringing people along," Baker said.
More information about Global Giving, including opportunities to donate to the cause can be found here.