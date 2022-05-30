Bald eagle released in honor of Memorial Day

MILTON (WKOW) — Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center of Milton released a rehabilitated Bald Eagle to honor our military members that died while serving in the Armed Forces at Milton's Memorial Day Service.
The Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center's Executive Director, Dianne Moller, said the eagle was named Columbia after being recovered in Columbia County with a wing injury. He made a full recovery.
According to Moller, Columbia was released back to the wild with over 200 people in attendance. He flew away heading toward the river.