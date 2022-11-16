Baldwin, Johnson introduce resolution to honor Waukesha parade tragedy victims, first responders

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's two U.S. senators introduced a resolution Wednesday to remember the anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, according to a press release.
The resolution from Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) will honor the six people who lost their lives and the other 62 who were hurt on Nov. 21, 2021.
The resolution also applauds the bravery of first responders and medical professionals on that day and recognizes the strength and resilience of the community.
Baldwin said she's proud to be a part of honoring those affected by a day of "senseless violence" when it should have been one of "joyous celebration."
“I am proud to co-lead this resolution to honor the victims, our first responders and the impacted community members as we come together to heal from this tragedy and remember those we have lost too soon,” Baldwin said.
Johnson spoke similarly, calling the tragedy a "horrific act that never should have happened" and offering his sympathy to those affected.
“Families who came to see Santa Claus, high school bands and the Dancing Grannies instead witnessed a horror that will leave life-long psychological scars. My thoughts and prayers are with the community of Waukesha as they continue to recover from this tragedy,” Johnson said.
