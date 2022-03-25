 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers Possible Into This Evening...

Look for scattered rain and snow showers, with some sleet at
times, become mainly snow showers into this evening.

Periods of moderate to perhaps heavy snow showers are possible
across the area. Sudden reductions in visibility to 1 mile, along
with wind gusts up to 50 MPH, are possible. There may be light,
slushy snow accumulations on roads, as temperatures drop during
this period.

These conditions may affect the evening commute. Those traveling
should remain weather aware, and be prepared to slow down.

Baldwin joins lawmakers in calling for Ukrainian children to be united with prospective adoptive families in U.S.

  • Updated
Tammy Baldwin

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has joined a growing number of lawmakers calling on the Biden administration to unite Ukrainian children in the process of being adopted by Americans with their prospective adoptive families.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle asked the Biden administration to work with Ukraine to find a way to allow children with in-process adoptions to stay with their prospective adoptive families in the United States. 

“Regardless of where children are within the adoption process, protecting vulnerable children should remain a top priority for Ukraine and the United States," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

You might recall that 27 News spoke to a Fitchburg couple who is currently seeking to adopt two children from Ukraine last month.

At that time, the Van Astens shared that they were calling on both state and national lawmakers to advocate for this kind of action to ensure their prospective adoptive children's safety.

A full copy of the letter lawmakers sent to the Biden administration can be found here.

