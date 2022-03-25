Baldwin joins lawmakers in calling for Ukrainian children to be united with prospective adoptive families in U.S.

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has joined a growing number of lawmakers calling on the Biden administration to unite Ukrainian children in the process of being adopted by Americans with their prospective adoptive families.
In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle asked the Biden administration to work with Ukraine to find a way to allow children with in-process adoptions to stay with their prospective adoptive families in the United States.
“Regardless of where children are within the adoption process, protecting vulnerable children should remain a top priority for Ukraine and the United States," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.
You might recall that 27 News spoke to a Fitchburg couple who is currently seeking to adopt two children from Ukraine last month.
At that time, the Van Astens shared that they were calling on both state and national lawmakers to advocate for this kind of action to ensure their prospective adoptive children's safety.
A full copy of the letter lawmakers sent to the Biden administration can be found here.