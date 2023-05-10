Baldwin part of Senate committee hearing on insulin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee held a hearing with major drug makers and pharmacy benefit managers about the cost of insulin.
The leaders of those companies answered questions about why insulin prices are so high. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is among the lawmakers pushing to lower insulin costs. She said there's a need for "transparency and justification."
"You know, insulin is such a great example of this, because it's been around for about 100 years. The formula and the ingredients have not changed. The cost of production has not gone up," she said. "And yet the pharmaceutical companies that produce over 95% of the world's supply of insulin, or at least the U.S. supply of insulin, keep on increasing the price and increasing the price with no explanation. I think that US taxpayers deserve to know a lot more."
Baldwin is working to pass her FAIR Drug Pricing Act, which would force drug companies to be more transparent before significantly increasing drug prices. Baldwin says she believes some upcoming bipartisan legislation will help drive down the costs of insulin.
"Later this week, we are going to be continuing to work on legislation," Baldwin said. "I think it'll be on a bipartisan basis in the United States Senate, that we hope to get to the floor in short order."