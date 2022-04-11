Baldwin tours earmarked projects as Democrats push domestic agenda

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- One day before President Joe Biden visits a recipient of federal relief funding in neighboring Iowa, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) was just across the river in Grant County. Her two stops Monday included one of the state's largest recipients of aid made possible through the return of congressional earmarks.
Platteville officials estimated they'll need between $13-15 million to replace their 50-year-old fire station. Seven million dollars for a new fire station in Platteville is on the list of earmarked federal projects, which account for about $9 billion - less than one percent - of the bill's total spending.
The practice of earmarking, where lawmakers can request specific projects within sprawling appropriations bills, went away in 2011 before coming back last month in the $1.5 trillion package signed by President Joe Biden that funds the federal government through September.
The federal funding package had bipartisan support; 39 House Republicans voted for the non-defense portion of the bill and 18 GOP Senators voted in favor of the package, which was taken up in the Senate as a single vote.
Wisconsin's five House Republicans voted no while the three Democrats supported it. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson voted no while Baldwin voted in favor of the measure.
Visiting the current Platteville firehouse, Baldwin said this round of earmarks, which are now branded as 'congressionally-directed spending' would have greater accountability in the past and draw on lessons that showed the value of restoring lawmakers' power to single out worthy candidates of federal funding.
"We scrutinize very carefully the requests that are being made," Baldwin said. "They have to demonstrate widespread support in the community."
Baldwin added a project like providing a new fire station in Platteville illustrates the need for federal aid because the tax base alone in Platteville or Grant County could not support such an investment.
"That property tax hit [on residents] is probably untenable but not replacing a needed facility is also untenable," Baldwin said.
The two Republican state lawmakers who represent Platteville, Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City), also joined the tour.
Marklein, who co-chairs the state's joint budget committee, said he opposed the level of spending in the appropriations bill but said if the money was going out the door, he'd prefer some of it go to Platteville.
"It's all borrowed money, printed money and so I do have concerns about the level of borrowing in Washington; it's concerning," Marklein said. "However, the money is borrowed, it's gonna get spent and, you know, I'm happy for the city of Platteville that if anybody is gonna get the money, I'm glad that communities like the city of Platteville are receiving some of those funds."
Baldwin also visited Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, which received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. The two-term senator was slated to visit funding recipients Tuesday in Darlington and Dodgeville.
The visits, along with Biden's trip to Iowa signify a Democratic push to tout domestic achievements ahead of mid-term races that are typically an uphill climb for the party in power.
Fewer Volunteers, More Calls for Service
Platteville Fire Chief Ryan Simmons was less concerned with the politics of how his department got $7 million. Simmons said he was simply happy to secure the funding for a new station, which had become more essential due to the department having fewer volunteers despite calls for service increasing in recent years.
"The one trend is volunteers are going down and, on the other side, call response and demand is increasing and, at some point, that's not gonna be a good intersection, you know," Simmons said. "Are we preparing for the in the future? I think, yes we are."
Simmons said the biggest need for a new station is simply size. The 50-year-old station is now so outdated, according to Simmons, the department has to customize some of its new equipment so it'll actually fit in the garage, leading to additional costs.
Beyond that, he said the department projects the volunteer shortage won't improve in the decades to come. Instead, he said the department will likely need to add more paid staff, which means having room to house firefighters on extended shifts - something the current building lacks.
"We don't have the ability for them to efficiently clean their gear in between calls," Simmons said. "We don't have the ability for them all to park on the property. We've got volunteers parking blocks away."
Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel said the next step is finalizing a study on what the exact cost would be for a new station. From there, it's a matter of determining how much the city of Platteville and surrounding communities served by the fire department could pitch in.
At that point, Ruechel said any remaining funding would likely have to come from private grants and donations.