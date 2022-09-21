Bar owner charged with arson, other felonies in Lyndon Station explosion

LYNDON STATION (WKOW) -- The Juneau County District Attorney charged the owner of Beagle Bar and Grill with arson and four other felonies Wednesday following a September 1 explosion.
The explosion damaged Beagle Bar and Grill and temporarily shut it down.
Lyndon Station Police Chief Jeremy Bonikowske said in a news release Fjorden was badly hurt during the explosion.
Fjorden is charged with the following felonies:
- Arson of Building with Intent to Defraud
- Damage Property by Means of Explosives - Two counts
- 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety - Two counts
According to property records, Fjorden acquired Beagle Bar and Grill from its long-time owners earlier this year. Chief Bonikowske told 27 News, those property records are current.
Additional property records show Fjorden has owned multiple bars in the Madison area, including Portage's Whiskey Barrell and Wisconsin Dells' Lakeshore Bar and Grill, which he owned with his previous wife.
On the day after the explosion at the Beagle Bar and Grill, court documents show Fjorden's ex-wife filed for a restraining order against him, citing multiple threats to her and her children as well as threats of arson before the explosion.
In documents obtained by 27 News, Fjorden's former spouse said he threatened to "make her pay" for things he was angry about as well as threats to cause physical harm to her boyfriend and his son.
The documents filed by his ex-wife also cited prior incidents in which Fjorden supposedly said he would "burn [the] house down" and "make [others] hurt like he does."
"Heath is in danger of hurting himself and others," the documents stated. "He threatened to kill others and burn my house down."
A Sauk County Judge granted the restraining order request September 9.