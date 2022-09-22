Bar owner made attempts to burn down bar before Lyndon Station explosion, complaint suggests

LYNDON STATION (WKOW) -- A criminal complaint obtained by 27 News regarding the explosion at a Lyndon Station bar on September 1 shows that the bar's owner was likely responsible and had made dangerous actions at the bar beforehand.

According to a probable cause statement against 43-year-old Heath Fjorden, owner of the Beagle Bar and Grill in Lyndon Station, tenants in the bar building were woken up during the early hours of September 1 to a violent shake and sounds of an explosion.

After responding to the scene, detectives found open gas containers and rags soaked with gasoline. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators located additional bloody handprints and a wig that may have been used as a disguise.

Law enforcement and fire personnel tried for hours to reach Fjorden to inform him about the explosion but could not contact him.

Fjorden was eventually located at 4:30 p.m. at Godfrey Drive in Germantown with severe burns to his body. During a subsequent search of the residence, which belonged to Fjorden's ex father-in-law and his wife, officers found clothes that smelled as if they were gas-soaked.

Fjorden was taken to a hospital in police custody where he continues treatment.

According to the statement, Lyndon Station police chief Jeremy Bonikowske and fire chief Troy Madland spoke the day before the explosion about a complaint that Fjorden may burn the building down. Afterward, Bonikowske spoke with a former bartender at Beagles who said they had believed the same over the past few weeks, saying a number of the prior bartenders felt "things had not been right."

In the statement, the former bartender was reported saying that because Fjorden had lost his liquor license at his bar in Portage and was dealing with a rough divorce, they were worried that Fjorden may do something to the bar.

The statement reports that another bartender, who lives in the apartment above the bar, told detectives he raised concerns about several incidents before the explosion that suggests Fjorden may have attempted to burn it down before September 1.

The bartender said an employee had come to work on August 28 to find the door locked. According to the statement, the bartender let the employee in using his own key, and he was immediately greeted with the smell of gas and found a bend in a pipe with a gas leak.

The bartender took photos of the pipe and the bar remained closed.

On August 30, the bartender says he was in his apartment and was woken by the smell of gas. He immediately went down to the bar to find that it had been locked again.

After going into the bar, he reportedly found a three-inch hole behind the bar's gas grill that was leaking gas into the bar. He took a photo of the pipe again.

Less than 48 hours later, the bar exploded.

Fjorden has since been charged with arson and four other felonies, including two counts of damage to property by means of explosives and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.