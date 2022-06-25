Baraboo celebrates return of Big Top Parade & Circus

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Crowds in Baraboo kicked off a weekend full of circus themed fun Saturday as the Big Top Parade & Circus returned for the first time since 2019.
"There were so many people who were so eager to get back on the streets and get the show back on the road this year," Ben Bromley, Marketing and Tourism Coordinator for the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce said.
The event included everything from live entertainment, to exotic animals, to historic wagon rides and, of course, the hallmark parade and circus.
The goal was to celebrate Baraboo's rich circus heritage.
"We're proud to be the hometown of the Ringling Brothers. That's an international brand that was founded right here in our small community. We're so proud of it. We want to celebrate it every year," Bromley said.
There were a total of 80 entries in this year's parade.
Festivities will continue in Baraboo Sunday. More information about what to expect can be found here.