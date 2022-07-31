Baraboo community hosts 'Sundaes in the Park' to raise donations for the Zoo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Baraboo community is rallying around its zoo, several weeks after a break-in allowed two otters and two great horned owls to escape.
Community members are doing all they can to help raise money for security cameras at the zoo.
On Sunday, organizers hosted the very first "Sundaes in the Park." They said it's an event that raises donations through scoops of ice cream.
"Our zoo here is very well loved in the community. So when people heard that our animals were in danger because of somebody cutting locks, they came together and they really rallied and wanted to raise money to help us do the security cameras," said Christy Badgero, Vice President of Friends of Baraboo Zoo.
McKenzie and Maya grew up in Baraboo. They said it's crazy to think someone would try to ruin a place they call home.
"I've grown up going to this park. So it's just important to me and seeing everyone gathering here is just special to me," McKenzie said.
They say there is no place quite like the zoo. That's why they are continuing to come together to protect it.
"It's a free Zoo. You don't get many of those around here. And it just seems that people really wanted to help like as soon as it happened," Badgero said.