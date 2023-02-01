Baraboo duplex unit left unlivable after fire

BARABOO (WKOW) — A Baraboo duplex unit was severely damaged after a fire Monday night, according to the Baraboo Area Fire and EMS District.
Fire crews responded to a duplex in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street around 9:20 p.m. for a report of a fire in the basement unit.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the unit.
Occupants of the duplex had evacuated prior to crews arriving on scene. Two cats were rescued from the upstairs unit and treated with pet oxygen masks for smoke inhalation.
No injuries were reported.
The district states the basement apartment is unlivable due to smoke and fire damage. The Salvation Army is assisting those who were displaced.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.