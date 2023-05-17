Baraboo food pantry sees demand for services nearly double

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- Beyond Blessed Pantry is a busy place to be on Wednesday evenings, and it's only getting busier.
Executive Director Shannon Howley said the pantry was serving around 350 households each week this time last year. On Wednesday, it served 617.
Howley said, as everything gets more expensive, more people are having to make tough choices.
"Are they going to do food or meds? Are they going to do food or rent? And so, a lot of times, food is the thing that will go," she said.
That's where Beyond Blessed steps in and tries to fill the gap.
"It's not my place to judge who's in that line, why they're in that line, I don't care." Howley said. "If you need food, you get food. Period."
That approach is something Bill Holder says he's thankful for. On Wednesday, he joined the line for food about an hour before distribution started. He said 10 people live at his home, and Beyond Blessed helps them put food on the table.
"You get what you need to get through it, and that helps a lot," he said. "Without it, we'd be in trouble."
But as more people look to the pantry for help, Howley has had to work harder to make sure she has enough food to continue serving everyone every week.
"If it's free, I say yes, and I'll go anywhere to get it," she said about free food.
However, those opportunities are happening less right now, and that means she's having to buy more food.
"And just like you are seeing in the grocery store, we're seeing that as well," she said. "The cost has gone up for us, too. Only, where you're buying for one household, I'm buying for 550."
That's why the pantry is now looking to others for help.
Howley said she can always use more volunteers, and monetary donations to help her buy more food to give to people in need.
"Obviously, we always need food," she said. "But, financially speaking, it's better to donate money. I can make your $20 go further than you can at the store just because of the volume that we purchase."
This summer, the pantry is also hosting a series of fundraisers. On June 8 and June 22, Beyond Blessed is having a bingo night at Balanced Rock Winery. On June 17, all proceeds from the My Neighbor's Table Music Fest at the Clarion Hotel will go to the pantry.
You can find additional information on the fundraisers on the pantry's website.