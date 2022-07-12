 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baraboo man arrested for OWI, possession of methamphetamine

  • Updated
Sauk County Sheriff's Office

BARABOO (WKOW) — A Baraboo man was arrested for OWI and possession of methamphetamine among other charges after an early Tuesday morning traffic stop, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:30 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of N. Reedsburg Road and County Road BD in Baraboo.

The deputy noticed that the driver — identified as Douglas Esposito, 57, of Baraboo — seemed to be impaired, so he conducted field sobriety tests. Esposito was subsequently arrested for OWI - 8th Offense.

Additionally, a Sauk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was requested to search the vehicle, and the K-9 search gave a probably cause to search the vehicle. Deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Esposito was charged with OWI - 8th offense, failure to install ignition interlock device, operation after revocation and possession of open intoxicants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 