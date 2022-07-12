Baraboo man arrested for OWI, possession of methamphetamine

BARABOO (WKOW) — A Baraboo man was arrested for OWI and possession of methamphetamine among other charges after an early Tuesday morning traffic stop, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Around 12:30 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of N. Reedsburg Road and County Road BD in Baraboo.
The deputy noticed that the driver — identified as Douglas Esposito, 57, of Baraboo — seemed to be impaired, so he conducted field sobriety tests. Esposito was subsequently arrested for OWI - 8th Offense.
Additionally, a Sauk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was requested to search the vehicle, and the K-9 search gave a probably cause to search the vehicle. Deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Esposito was charged with OWI - 8th offense, failure to install ignition interlock device, operation after revocation and possession of open intoxicants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.