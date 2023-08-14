Baraboo man arrested for sixth OWI after driving 'all over' road

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Baraboo man was arrested for his sixth OWI Friday afternoon, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies responded to HWY 12 near Armory Road after multiple people called to report that a vehicle was "all over the road" and entered the ditch multiple times.
Deputies pulled the vehicle over and noted the driver -- identified as Nicholas Lavigne, 41 -- seemed to be intoxicated.
After the man did field sobriety tests, Lavigne was arrested for OWI - 6th offense and operating while revoked 4+, according to Meister.
Additional charges were referred to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office.