 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, and Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Baraboo man arrested for third OWI after crashing vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Sauk County Sheriff's Office

TOWNSHIP OF BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) — A Baraboo man was arrested for his third OWI after crashing his vehicle over the weekend, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chip Meister said the county dispatch center was told about a single-vehicle crash in the township of Baraboo around 4:55 p.m. Sunday. The crash happened in the area of Fox Hill Road and Wynsong Drive.

During the crash investigation, a Sauk County deputy identified the driver as Ricardo Rodriguez, 39, of Baraboo.

Meister said the deputy noticed Rodriguez seemed to be impaired and later arrested him.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is referring a charge of operating while intoxicated - third offense to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office.

Tags

Recommended for you