Baraboo man arrested for third OWI after crashing vehicle

TOWNSHIP OF BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) — A Baraboo man was arrested for his third OWI after crashing his vehicle over the weekend, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said the county dispatch center was told about a single-vehicle crash in the township of Baraboo around 4:55 p.m. Sunday. The crash happened in the area of Fox Hill Road and Wynsong Drive.
During the crash investigation, a Sauk County deputy identified the driver as Ricardo Rodriguez, 39, of Baraboo.
Meister said the deputy noticed Rodriguez seemed to be impaired and later arrested him.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is referring a charge of operating while intoxicated - third offense to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office.