Baraboo man arrested in suspicious death at Richland Co. campground

Cazenovia, Wis. (WKOW) — The Richland County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the death of a man that was considered to have "suspicious circumstances."

In a press release, Chief Deputy Aaron Wallace said David Harp, 61, of Baraboo was arrested on a count of first degree reckless homicide and is currently in the Richland County Jail on a $250,000 bond. No charges have been filed yet, according to online court records.

Wallace also identified the man whose death is being investigated as Corby Neef, 54, of Pardeeville. He was found dead at the Bunker Hill campground on May 25 around 9:30 a.m.

Wallace now says Neef was shot several times, and investigators determined the shots were not self-inflicted.

Wallace said Harp was detained at the scene and so was a second person of interest. The second person was later released without being charged.

Wallace asks anyone with information about Neef's death to call the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 608-647-8906.