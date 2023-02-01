Baraboo man charged in deadly Sauk County crash

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A Baraboo man is charged in a deadly crash in Sauk County.

Timothy Olson, 22, faces three felony counts, including one for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister says Olson was driving a car that went off County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road near Baraboo on January 22. The sheriff says Olson lost control of the vehicle as he was going around and he hit a power pole and a tree before it stopped.

Nicholas Rizzio, 20, of Reedsburg was a passenger in the car. He died at the scene.

Olson was taken to the hospital after the crash.

The criminal complaint filed against Olson shows he admitted to drinking "two Budweisers" before the crash. The complaint says a preliminary breath test returned a result of 0.138.

According to the complaint, Olson's car was going almost 90 miles per hour moments before the crash. The area where the crash happened has a 55 mile per hour speed limit, as well as a 45 mile per hour advisory speed.