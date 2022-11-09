Baraboo man sentenced for 2021 shooting outside Wilderness Resort

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — A Baraboo man has been sentenced in the shooting death of another man in the Wilderness Resort parking lot in Oct. 2021.

Rhodaine Matthews, 25, appeared in court for sentencing in August. Online court records show he was given eight years probation. If he violates the probation, he will get five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

He was also given three 317-day sentences for three counts of injury by negligent use of a weapon or explosive. The sentences are concurrent and have been satisfied with time already served.

Matthews shot and killed Eric Conley, 33, of Lake Delton.

A criminal complaint reports that Matthews was at The Reef nightclub with the victim and the victim's girlfriend. On their way back from the nightclub, the complaint states Matthews got into an argument with Conley over Matthew's relationship with the victim's girlfriend.

The complaint states the argument escalated when they got to Conley's car parked at Wilderness. Matthews reportedly shot Conley at least five times before driving away.

He was arrested a short time later.