Baraboo man sentenced for trafficking over 100 grams of methamphetamine

MADISON (WKOW) — A Baraboo man has been sentenced after being arrested on drug distribution charges, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Paul Ripp, 50, was sentenced to six years in prison for possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He plead guilty to this charge in December 2022.
Ripp was arrested in March 2022 after deputies saw him driving a truck near a hotel in Portage and tried to stop him because there was a warrant out for Ripp's arrest.
Ripp sped away, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
Ripp was arrested outside the hotel the next day. He was carrying a bag with 111 grams of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.
Prior to the arrest, he was involved in multiple sales of the drug in Columbia and Sauk counties.
Judge William Conley said the six-year sentence was necessary because of his history of drug trafficking and endangering the public and officers during the chase. He also said Ripp's prior convictions did little to deter him from committing crimes, so a more "meaningful" term of incarceration was needed.