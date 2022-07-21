Baraboo man sentenced to 8 years for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute

BARABOO (WKOW) — A Baraboo man has been sentenced in a federal investigation into methamphetamine trafficking.
U.S. District Judge William M. Conley sentenced Carl Rabe, 44, to 96 months, or eight years, in prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Rabe pleaded guilty to the charges in April.
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin says Rabe's charges come out of a "long-term, multi-agency investigation." During it, Rabe was one of several people identified as distributing "significant amounts" of the drug in western Wisconsin.
Rabe was arrested in October, 2021, while standing outside a pickup truck in a parking lot in Lancaster. O'Shea says the driver of the pickup truck admitted to planning on buying methamphetamine from Rabe.