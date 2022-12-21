Baraboo National Guard member honored by Packers' Operation Fan Mail

(WKOW) — An Army National Guard member from Baraboo was honored at the Packers game against the Los Angeles Rams game Monday.
Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Litscher was selected through Operation Fan Mail, which recognizes military families and veterans at Packers games.
Operation Fan Mail states Litscher grew up in Baraboo. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard.
He completed basic and infantryman training, then in 2004 and 2009, he was deployed to Iraq as an infantryman for more than a year in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.
In 2011, Litscher and his wife, Ashley, moved to Ft. Rucker, Alabama, for two years so Litscher could complete his training to fly Blackhawk helicopters. Following his training, the family moved back to Wisconsin, and Litscher began flying with the Blackhawk Unit out of West Bend.
In 2017, he was deployed to Afghanistan for 10 months, where he flew many missions as a pilot to take injured soldiers out of combat zones to medical facilities.
In 2020, while continuing to serve in the Wisconsin National Guard, Litscher was working full-time as a commercial pilot. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and airline travel slowed down, he assisted the Wisconsin National Guard with COVID-19 testing and data collection and was offered the opportunity to fly full-time for the National Guard in Madison. He went back to flight school to transition from flying helicopters to flying a fixed wing C26, and currently flies military charters.
The family now lives in Merrimac, Wisconsin.
As the honorees for Operation Fan Mail, Litscher received four tickets to the game and a $150 Packers Pro Shop gift card.
A lifelong Packers fan, Litscher attended Monday’s game with Ashley, his mom, Sue Stoddard, and stepdad, Brad Stoddard. Their family also includes Litscher’s daughters, Ali, Addi and Stella.