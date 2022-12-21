Baraboo National Guard member honored by Packers' Operation Fan Mail

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph by Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills will plummet rapidly throughout the day on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&