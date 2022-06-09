Baraboo Parks Department gives tips to help locals identify the Baraboo zoo's missing owls

BARABOO (WKOW) — The hunt is still on for two missing great horned owls after a Baraboo zoo was broken into and animals were released from their enclosures.
The Baraboo Parks, Recreations & Forestry Department has provided a few ways that you can identify the missing owls.
According to a Facebook post, the owls have no physical markings or tags/bands to identify them by. As such, it'll be a challenge to identify the zoo's owls from other Baraboo-native great horned owls.
They said a better indicator will be the owls' behavior. They expect that the owls will stay in the area, at least initially, because they're used to it. They said it's unlikely that the owls have already left southern Wisconsin.
Additionally, the owls are likely to be less shy than their wild counterparts. You shouldn't approach them, but if they seem more comfortable around people, they may the the zoo's.
Finally, the Parks Department said that the owls may have difficulty hunting as they've never had to learn how. As a result, they may become weak, so if you find an owl on the ground who isn't quick to fly away from a human, it may be the zoo's or an injured wild owl. Again, don't approach them, and call to report the bird.
If you spot an owl in the Baraboo area that could be from the zoo, call the police non-emergency number at 608-356-4895. If you see one outside of it, call a local wildlife rehabilitator, DNR staff or humane society in that area.