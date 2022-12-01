Baraboo police call Monday's school bomb threats 'likely' swatting incidents

BARABOO (WKOW) — The Baraboo Police Department said the bomb threats called into two Baraboo schools earlier this week were "swatting incidents."

In a Facebook post, the department says it received false report of a "violent crime" on Wednesday.

When officers arrived to a residence where the crime was reported to have taken place, they learned the report was false.

Similarly, investigation into the November 28 bomb threats received by Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School has also proven those threats were likely false, according to the post.

These false reports are called "swatting" incidents because they're meant to cause a large police presence in a given area.

Baraboo police say if you believe this type of incident is happening in Baraboo, call the Baraboo Police Department at 608-355-2720.