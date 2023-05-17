 Skip to main content
Baraboo Police Department giving away firearm safety kits

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) — The Baraboo Police Department is giving away firearm safety kits to residents. 

The safety kits include a safety curriculum and a cable gun lock that fits most firearms. The department is doing this to promote gun safety education. 

Captain Ryan La Broscian said the goal of the kits is to stop a child or an unauthorized person from using a firearm in your home.

The free kits are being given away in partnership with Project ChildSafe, a national firearm safety education program. Project ChildSafe has distributed more than 40 million safety kits nationwide since 2003.

Residents can visit the Baraboo Police Department to pick up a kit.

