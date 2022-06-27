Baraboo police identify suspect in Oschner Park Zoo break-in

BARABOO (WKOW) — The Baraboo Police Department identified the person they say let several animals out of enclosures at the Oschner Park Zoo during a break-in earlier in June.
Lieutenant Ryan La Broscian said investigators believe Aaron Hovis, 34, of West Lafayette, IN, is the person responsible for damaging locks to enclosures, in turn letting four animals free. Hovis is not in custody.
La Broscian said criminal damage to property charges have been forwarded to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office, and additional charges could be added.
Of the four animals released, only one remains missing — a Great Horned Owl named Linda.
If anyone has information on Hovis, or his whereabouts, contact the Baraboo Police Department at 608-355-2720.