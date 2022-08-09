Baraboo police investigating overnight catalytic converter thefts

BARABOO (WKOW) — The Baraboo Police Department is investigating a series of overnight catalytic converter thefts.
According to a Facebook post, Baraboo police say the thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning in the area of west of Broadway Street between 1st Avenue and 4th Avenue. Police say many of the thefts occurred in the West Square Building parking lot, and are requesting surveillance footage in hopes of catching the suspect(s).
Police are warning the public that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the area. They're asking citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity that may be related to such thefts.