Baraboo police launch program to accommodate people with autism, hearing impairments

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- Baraboo police have launched a program to keep the special needs and hearing impaired communities safe.
The Baraboo Police Department now provides stickers that people can put outside their front doors notifying emergency responders that someone with a disability -- such as autism or deafness -- lives there.
When emergency responders see the sticker, they'll be able to better accommodate that person's needs.
The stickers are available at the department weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is also a form that can be filled out to let the Baraboo Police Department and Sauk County Dispatch know that someone at the home has autism or any other need.
For more information, contact School Resource Officer Amanda Sabol or Brendon Meyer at the Baraboo Police Department.