 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...

A combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity, and
southerly winds gusting up to around 20 mph will bring elevated
fire weather conditions to portions of central and southwest
Wisconsin Friday.

Additional fire weather conditions are expected on Saturday and
Sunday as the warming trend continues and winds get breezier.

Under these conditions, fires will start easily. Visit the
Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/ and
click on the appropriate county to view current burning
restrictions.

Baraboo police launch program to accommodate people with autism, hearing impairments

  • Updated
  • 0
Baraboo police launch program to accommodate people with autism, hearing impairments

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- Baraboo police have launched a program to keep the special needs and hearing impaired communities safe.

The Baraboo Police Department now provides stickers that people can put outside their front doors notifying emergency responders that someone with a disability -- such as autism or deafness -- lives there.

When emergency responders see the sticker, they'll be able to better accommodate that person's needs. 

The stickers are available at the department weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is also a form that can be filled out to let the Baraboo Police Department and Sauk County Dispatch know that someone at the home has autism or any other need.

For more information, contact School Resource Officer Amanda Sabol or Brendon Meyer at the Baraboo Police Department.

Recommended for you