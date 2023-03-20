Baraboo theft suspect arrested after being pulled over for OWI

DELTON, Wis. (WKOW) — A Mauston man suspected of stealing from a Baraboo business was arrested after an unrelated traffic stop over the weekend, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said the county dispatch center received a complaint around 9 a.m. Saturday about a vehicle driving erratically and nearly hitting oncoming vehicles in the township of Delton.
Another report stated the vehicle's driver was seen unresponsive behind the wheel in Reedsburg shortly before the call came in to dispatch.
Lake Delton police managed to find and stop the vehicle. Meister identifies the driver as Joshua Lanthrip, 33, of Mauston.
Lanthrip was arrested for OWI - fourth offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. He was also issued several traffic citations.
Meister said Lanthrip was also the suspect in a Baraboo retail theft case from Friday, March 17. As a result of the investigation, Meister said Lanthrip was charged with felony retail theft - intentionally take (>$500-$5,000).