Baraboo winery responds to boycott threats with charitable donations

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A winery in Baraboo is receiving major backlash for a charity bingo event it hosted last week, but the owners are responding in a unique way.
Matt and Kristin Boegner, owners of Balanced Rock Winery, work with a handful of charities around Baraboo to host bingo fundraisers. Last week, it was Baraboo Queers and Allies' turn.
"We've been doing this for a few years, even with this group, and we've never had an issue," Matt said.
The Q&A bingo event had special guest host drag queen Ms. Jackie Lynn, which attracted some negative feedback.
"They've done the drag component before and for whatever reason, this time some people found out about it that I guess didn't like it," Matt said.
The Boegners say they announced the event on Facebook a month in advance and it was business as usual.
"And then all of a sudden, we knew something was up because Tuesday morning we got one email and then five minutes later another email and then another email," Matt said. "They all just kept coming in rapid succession."
Balanced Rock was then flooded with emails and Facebook comments saying things like: "These people won't stop unless it hits their bottom line" and "Their company will not prosper."
"It boggles my mind that you can't go 10 feet without seeing a 'Be Kind' sign and yet you're throwing hate, telling a business either get rid of this group or we're going to boycott you," Matt said.
The Boegners say the only message they want to spread through their business and community events is: "Be Kind." So, despite winter storm warnings they knew they had to have the event.
"We're having this event," Matt said. "I don't care if there's three feet of snow, it's going to happen. The group was very supportive, the community all came out and we've gotten a lot of really great feedback."
The Boegners say support from business owners came from all over the state, giving them a pat on the back for sticking by Queers and Allies.
"A lot of people have reached out and said: 'Thank you for doing it because we've had these issues and we don't know how to handle it.'"
One of the other organizations Balanced Rock benefits is the "local heroes" like Baraboo police and first responders. So, to ensure a smooth and safe night a Baraboo police officer came to bingo.
"I think that kind of put people's mind at ease," Matt said. "I think they were just really happy with the turnout. And we've had people reach out on Facebook [asking] 'how can I donate to the group?' So it's actually been really nice for them, really positive."
Matt says the last thing they wanted to do is perpetuate a cycle of vicious comments. So, for every email complaint they got, they donated money to The Trevor Project, a non-profit that supports LGBTQ youth. In total, they raised over $500.
"I wish those people would come out and actually come to one of the events that Baraboo Q&A hosts," Matt said. "They would realize that it's not as scary as they think it is. It's just a fun event. They donate, they've raised a lot of money for charity and it's not really what they think."