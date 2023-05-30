Baraboo woman arrested for fourth OWI

VILLAGE OF WEST BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) — A Baraboo woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated with two kids in the vehicle over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said someone called the county dispatch center around 6:40 p.m. Sunday about a reckless driver.
A deputy later found the vehicle and spoke to the driver, identified as Susan Lawton, 46, of Baraboo, at a business in the village of West Baraboo.
Meister said she had two kids in the vehicle, a 10- and 14-year-old.
A deputy noted Lawton seemed to be impaired and learned she had three prior OWI convictions.
After Lawton did field sobriety tests, Meister said she was arrested for OWI - fourth offense with minor passengers.
Meister said Lawton was taken to the Sauk County Jail.