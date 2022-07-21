Baraboo Zoo raises over $11,000 for new security cameras

BARABOO (WKOW) — Baraboo's Ochsner Park Zoo has raised over $11,000 for new outdoor security cameras after it was broken into early June.
The Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department thanked the Friends of the Baraboo Zoo and all donors for amassing $11,250 for the new security system to be installed at the zoo.
The zoo will continue to accept donations for this project and others, such as a new snowy owl cooling shelter and rain barrels to conserve water use.
You can also support the zoo by supporting or joining their Zoo Docent program, which works with zookeepers to help greet and educate visitors on the zoo and our animals and conservation practices.
You can contact the zoo at parkrec@cityofbaraboo.com or 608-355-2760 for more details.