Barbecue & Barrel Aged fundraiser held for Salvation Army of Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friends of the Salvation Army of Dane County held its annual kickoff to the Red Kettle Campaign.
The group hosted a Barbecue & Barrel Aged fundraiser at Barnwood Events in Madison.
Guests got to enjoy tastings of various barrel aged beer, wine and bourbon provided by Frank Beverage Group.
They also experienced catered barbeque and sides from North & South Seafood and Smokehouse.
"We do this event through, Friends of the Army put it on for us, and we get a lot of really great support from sponsors. That raises about $60,000 a year for us. So, it's a great way to kick off our Red Kettle Campaign," executive director of philanthropy Steve Heck said.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of the event.