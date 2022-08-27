Barbers United to host 14th annual "Back 2 School Free Haircutz" at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Barbers United is hosting its 14th annual "Back 2 School Free Haircutz" event for students K-12.
The event will take place on Sunday, August 28th at the Alliant Energy Center. Local barbers will start snapping their scissors at 8 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.
The event will have live music by DJ Mirah, and a guest appearance by Milwaukee Bucks player Wesley Matthews.
Appointments can be made through Diana Shinall at (608) 446-8022. Shinall said that no one will be turned away for lack of appointment, but to please call first.
The 30 volunteer barbers estimate about 500 free haircuts will be done.
The event is hosted by JP Hair Design, Inc. and all proceeds go towards The Smitty Cosmetology Scholarship.