Barbershop partners with physical therapist to teach about posture and body mechanics

MADISON (WKOW) -- Barbers and hair stylists are on their feet all day -- and that takes a toll on the body.
A Madison barbershop partnered with a physical therapist to teach about the importance of posture and body mechanics.
"JP Hair Design" owner Jeff "JP" Patterson noticed the new aches and pains he was experiencing. While he was receiving physical therapy, he asked his SSM Health physical therapist Chandler Reinhardt if she could teach his barbers some ways to avoid common physical issues that people in their profession often develop.
Patterson says he hopes the training can have lifelong impacts.
"We like to bring the community together," he said. "And if it's bringing the community together with the barbers to prolong their life behind the chair and make it where the barbers have an enjoyable time and cutting here without the pain, then that's what we'll do."
Reinhardt emphasizes that physical therapy is so important. She says more can be learned that was addressed in one lesson.
That's why they are in the works of developing a plan to continue PT education in the future, including teaching an additional lesson for barber class students at Madison College.