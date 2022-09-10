Bark in the Park celebrates dogs; raises awareness about animal adoptions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bark in the Park is back and bigger than ever before.
The fun-filled event returned to Breese Stevens Field Saturday with pup packs for sale. That got both guests and their dogs in.
Those dogs had to be on a leash at all times, but were otherwise able to enjoy the game with their owners. They even got a pup cup treat for attending.
The event also featured animals from a local animal rescue called Shelter from the Storm with the goal of getting them adopted.
Samantha Robinson, operations manager said this was huge in gaining visibility and spreading awareness.
"Every single dog that comes into our organization needs a specific family to take them home so they can have a second chance, so by coming to a game like this tonight, they may just meet that family and get to go home very soon," Robinson said.
WKOW was a proud sponsor of the event.