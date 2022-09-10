 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Expecting a prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall
today through Monday. Rainfall amounts between 3 to 5 inches
are likely, but locally higher amounts exceeding 5 inches
will be possible, especially where any persist rain bands
develop and occur over the same areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Bark in the Park celebrates dogs; raises awareness about animal adoptions

  • Updated
Dog

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bark in the Park is back and bigger than ever before.

The fun-filled event returned to Breese Stevens Field Saturday with pup packs for sale. That got both guests and their dogs in.

Those dogs had to be on a leash at all times, but were otherwise able to enjoy the game with their owners. They even got a pup cup treat for attending.

The event also featured animals from a local animal rescue called Shelter from the Storm with the goal of getting them adopted.

Samantha Robinson, operations manager said this was huge in gaining visibility and spreading awareness.

"Every single dog that comes into our organization needs a specific family to take them home so they can have a second chance, so by coming to a game like this tonight, they may just meet that family and get to go home very soon," Robinson said.

WKOW was a proud sponsor of the event.

