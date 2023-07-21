Barks for Parks returns to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Those looking for something to do with their furry friend this weekend should add Barks for Parks to their itinerary.
The event takes place at Prairie Moraine County Park's dog park Saturday afternoon, according to Dane County Parks.
Karben4 Brewing will be there selling beer and other drinks, and 10% of all proceeds will go back to the dog park program and Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc.
There will also be informational booths there, like a meet your park ranger station as well as veterinary and other booths where you can buy pet-related items.
The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m.
Parking is available at the park and Resurrection Lutheran Church.
A hydration station for dogs is available, but bring your own bowl as shared bowls won't be available.
Attending dogs must have a Dane County dog permit and comply with all dog park rules.