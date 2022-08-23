Barnes & Noble sign catches fire at East Towne Mall

MADISON (WKOW) — A Barnes & Noble Booksellers' sign caught fire Monday morning, according to the City of Madison Fire Department.
MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters responded to the East Towne Mall after a witness reported seeing a fire above the electric sign at the main entrance of the store around 10 a.m.
Firefighters confirmed the presence of a fire upon arriving, reporting that one of the letters in the sign was burning and burning materials were dropping down to a ledge below. Firefighters also noted that writing on the lighting was arcing.
Firefighters used a ladder to climb up to the fire to extinguish it, while others went into the store to shut off power to the sign.
Firefighters checked the area, but no other fire was found.
There was no damage to the building; fire damage was just to one of the sign's letters.