Barnes says it's 'foolish' to think American wealth 'justly earned' in newly surfaced recording

MADISON (WKOW) -- In an extended version of remarks Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes made last summer to supporters, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate rejected the idea America 'justly earned' its status as a wealthy nation.
The video obtained by 27 News is a longer version of a recording that first made waves in July.
The comments made no ripple at the time. An online flyer for the August 19 event from the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce described the event as a Q-and-A session discussing "issues of racism and systemic racism as they affect rural communities."
"Things were bad," Barnes said in the recording. "Things were terrible. The founding of this nation? Awful."
On Sunday, conservative radio host Dan O'Donnell of WISN-AM posted the video to Twitter. From there, a wave of Republican criticism followed.
In a longer version obtained by 27 News, Barnes discusses the idea of Critical Race Theory, a subject taught in law schools exploring how the history of racial discrimination in the U.S. currently shapes American institutions.
The concept has driven Republicans to push for new laws restricting how the nation's racial history is taught to younger students.
"I didn't even get to the point about Critical Race Theory," Barnes said. "That's something else too. You know, it would be foolish to assume that the wealth of America was earned justly."
When questioned about the remarks, Maddy McDaniel, communication director for the Barnes campaign, referred 27 News to comments the campaign made when the first section of the video surfaced.
McDaniel said outrage over the comments was purely political and ignored Barnes' broader point about how Wisconsinites should be proud of the state's legacy of correcting historical wrongs.
"As the son of a third-shift auto worker who became the state's first Black lieutenant governor, Mandela firmly believes his story would only be possible in this country," McDaniel said in the July statement. "He also believes the only way to overcome the challenges we face today is to acknowledge how we overcame the challenges of our past."
McDaniel cited Wisconsin being among the first states to ratify the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, and the state supreme court declaring the federal Fugitive Slave Act was unconstitutional.
Barnes is seeking to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who maintains Barnes is far too liberal to represent the state. Johnson's campaign said the 2021 remarks symbolize a far-left candidates who's now trying to track toward the center.
"Mandela Barnes' support for far-left policies like defunding the police, abolishing ICE, and the job-killing Green New Deal would be devastating for Wisconsin," Johnson spokesman Mike Marinella said. "With only 50 days until Wisconsin will decide the U.S. Senate seat, Lt. Gov. Barnes needs to tell the truth about his dangerous policies."
Barnes said at his appearance Saturday in Portage he supports giving police more money, something he's said often during the 2022 campaign. Critics say it's a disconnect from 2020 comments to PBS Wisconsin, when Barnes said he supported redirecting funding from 'bloated' police budgets.
The Senate race is currently a statistical tie, according to the most recent Marquette Law School poll. It shows Johnson with a two percentage point lead after Barnes had a seven-point edge in MU's August poll.