Barneveld teen dies after crashing UTV, falling into Pecatonica River

MOSCOW (WKOW) — A Barneveld teen died after crashing a UTV and falling into the Pecatonica River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Michael Peterson said the 911 center was told about a missing 13-year-old Thursday evening. Originally, authorities were told he was missing from a farm on Mill Dam Road.
Multiple agencies responded to the area to start searching for the teen. Peterson said crews found a six-wheeled gator and the teen in the east branch of the Pecatonica River.
Peterson said initial reports show the teen lost control of the UTV while on Burma Road, hit a tree and fell into the river.
The teen was taken to a Madison hospital by medflight, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.