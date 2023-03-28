Basement fire on Madison's northside caused by electrical issue

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department says a basement fire at a north-side home was caused by an electrical issue.
Fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said first responders went to a home on Troy Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Initially, first responders saw no sign of fire outside of the house. But, saw smoke on the first floor of the home, and later fire in the basement at the bottom of the stairs.
Once the blaze was out, Schuster said investigators found "evidence of an electrical fault" connected to a fluorescent lightbulb.