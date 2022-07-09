'Battle 4 Wisconsin' softball event brings home generations of Badgers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The inaugural 'Battle 4 Wisconsin' charity event combined a competition for bragging rights while raising money for The Ingold Family Foundation.
Lead by NFL fullback Alec Ingold, Team Ingold included Badger legends like Ron Dayne and pro receiver Alex Erickson. UW hoops great Sam Dekker fielded the opposing team which included Ben Brust and Roy Boone.
"Seeing the support from badger fans on a Saturday night in the summer, we gave it our all our all and they were there every day when we played in front of them. I'm just proud to be part of the event and I hope we get the [win}," Brust said.
The event also brought back Badgers from different generations. It was a fun throwback for fans and a great reunion for the both current and former Badgers.
"We've got generations of Badger athletes here so it's really, really cool and the Badger spirit is alive tonight," Dekker said.
"I love Madison. I love the people. I love just being here," Dyane said.
Many of the Badger alumni, including Erickson and Ingold, returned for the event because of their great appreciation for Madison.
"It's been such a big part of my story and my journey. We live here now and so it's home," Erickson said.
While he wasn't sure how the first run around the bases would go, Ingold was proud of the 'home run' outcome.
"You can tell why Madison is a special place in the summer and I think this is just going to be another thing that we can hopefully grow and develop it and I'm glad to be a part of it," Ingold said.
The 'Battle 4 Wisconsin' softball charity event was played at Warner Park, home of the Madison Mallards.