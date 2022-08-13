'Battle of the Badges': Charity softball game raises money for child battling cancer

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Police and firefighters in Middleton went head to head for a homerun Saturday in the "Battle of the Badges" charity softball game.
Chief of Police Troy Hellenbrand said the two departments have been going up against one another every August for the past 10 years to benefit area families in need.
"Every year, we pick a new family in town that we support and provide financial help for during their struggles," Hellenbrand said.
This year, money raised will go to benefit 12-year-old Sam Alvarez who has a passion for the work first responders do and is currently battling cancer.
"We got to know Sam a couple years ago through one of our detectives who worked out with him at a karate school, and he actually got to know the police department," Hellenbrand said. "Unfortunately, he then was diagnosed with childhood cancer and he became our recipient this year."
The goal was to raise $10,000 Saturday.
"A lot of the funds go to help with medical expenses -- whether it's even we allow them to get gas," Hellenbrand said. "Gift cards have been donated in the past. Whatever we can do to support the family."
Alvarez was at the charity softball game on Saturday. He thanked everyone for their support and wished players luck.
"I hope everyone has a good day," Alvarez said. "And, enjoy the game!"