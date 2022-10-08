Battle of the Badges raises money for NextGen Responders Academy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The community turned up in big numbers for Madison Police and Fire's third annual Battle of the Badges Saturday.
The soccer game at Breese Stevens Field raises money for the NextGen Responders Academy at Madison College.
Firefighter Kevin McDonald said the organization provides high school students real world experience in firefighting and EMS to prepare them for the workforce.
"We have multiple people who went through the fire academy through Madison College and got their fire science degrees and paramedic degrees. They're now in the department," McDonald said.
In addition to raising money for a good cause, McDonald said Battle of the Badges gives first responders the opportunity to bond with the community in a positive way.
"It's super cool because, you know, most people see us in 911 calls when things aren't going right, and it's great to actually interact with the community," McDonald said.
Police officer, Neal Crowder, said Battle of the Badges also brings police officers and fire fighters together for fitness and fun.
"It's always a great thing to be out here and get to play a little bit. You know, its friendly competition, but the competition is real," Crowder said.
This year, 100 to 250 tickets were sold for the event.