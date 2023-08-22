 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

BBB: Be mindful of the back-to-school photos you're sharing online

  • Updated
BBB Logo New

Sending the kids back to school is always a bittersweet time for parents, and they want to document every minute of it.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sending the kids back to school is always a bittersweet time for parents, and they want to document every minute of it.

When it comes to where you share photos or videos of your kids heading back to class, the Better Business Bureau is sharing some advice.

BBB spokesperson Tiffany Schultz said sharing information about kids' school, teacher and even their birthdate on social media could make them a target for scammers and dangerous predators. 

"I love seeing my Facebook feed filled with those back-to-school photos and I'm already seeing them," Schultz said. "Some of them have more information in them than they really should."

She also recommends that adults watch out for phony friend requests or follows from strangers. 

Schultz also discussed how to safely shop for tech supplies ahead of the school year. She said you should always buy from a trusted, well-known retailer and look out for 'too good to be true' deals.

"Don't buy more than you need," she said. "If your student is young, you can get away with a Chromebook for the next five years. Save those bigger purchases for when they do get older, and they need something more advanced for tech." 

You can get more back-to-school advice on the BBB's website.

