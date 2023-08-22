BBB: Be mindful of the back-to-school photos you're sharing online

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sending the kids back to school is always a bittersweet time for parents, and they want to document every minute of it.
When it comes to where you share photos or videos of your kids heading back to class, the Better Business Bureau is sharing some advice.
BBB spokesperson Tiffany Schultz said sharing information about kids' school, teacher and even their birthdate on social media could make them a target for scammers and dangerous predators.
"I love seeing my Facebook feed filled with those back-to-school photos and I'm already seeing them," Schultz said. "Some of them have more information in them than they really should."
She also recommends that adults watch out for phony friend requests or follows from strangers.
Schultz also discussed how to safely shop for tech supplies ahead of the school year. She said you should always buy from a trusted, well-known retailer and look out for 'too good to be true' deals.
"Don't buy more than you need," she said. "If your student is young, you can get away with a Chromebook for the next five years. Save those bigger purchases for when they do get older, and they need something more advanced for tech."
You can get more back-to-school advice on the BBB's website.