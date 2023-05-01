BBB: Consider a digital spring clean this year

MADISON (WKOW) — If you're taking time to do a little spring cleaning around your home or office, it might be a good idea to take a few minutes to do a digital spring clean, as well.
Tiffany Shultz with the Better Business Bureau says this is a good way to make sure all your digital personal information is secure. That includes locking down your login.
"You want your passwords to be long and strong," she said. "That means not using the same password for all your different platforms. But you also want to make sure that it's comprised of upper and lowercase letters, special characters, even use passphrase."
There are free apps and online platforms out there that can help you manage all the passwords you create. Schultz said you should research them before you choose one so that you know it's safe and secure.
A few other tips include:
- Setting up 2-step verification on available platforms
- Securing your WiFi router
- Updating your system and software
- Back up all devices
- Clear out unneeded devices and drives
Schultz said that keeping unneeded data on your devices and drives could open you up to having your information stolen.
"Not only is it going to protect you with cybersecurity, but it's also going to make some room for things that you do use," she said.
You can find more information on the Better Business Bureau's website.