BBB: How you can celebrate Halloween in budget

(WKOW) -- Halloween is right around the corner, and the prices of costumes, decorations, and candy can be even scarier the ghosts, goblins and ghouls.
The National Retail Federation expects Americans will spend $10.6 billion on Halloween this year, up from the $10.1 billion spent last year.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is helping Wisconsinites celebrate the spooky holiday on a budget with a few tips.
- Look around your home and get creative with what you have
- Rent a costume. If you don't want to buy something that you'll only wear once, renting is a great way to go!
- Buy in bulk. Even if you don't give it all away on Halloween, candy lasts for a long time!
- Always check the return policy. Returning something with the intent to return it after Halloween is fraud.
- Shop smart online. Be sure you're buying from a secure website.
- Shop at a seasonal store. But if you do, be sure to check if they'll be open after the holiday or even accept returns after the 31st.
- Attend a special event or visiting a haunted house!