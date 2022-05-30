BBB: Memorial Day scams veterans should be aware and how to avoid them

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Memorial Day is a time to honor those who gave their lives for their county, but the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that scammers could take advantage of this time with patriotic or military approaches.
The BBB reported active-duty veterans lost more money than military spouses or veterans in 2021.
According to the bureau, the scams typically targeting service members include: High-priced military loans, veterans’ benefits buyout plans, fake rental properties, misleading car sales, or expensive life insurance policies.
The BBB's tips to avoid scams
Do your research - Get as much information as you can about a business or charity before you pay or donate. A good start to your search would be to check out a business’ BBB Business Profile and/or see if the BBB has a report on the charity.
Never wire transfer money to anyone you don’t know - Money sent via wire transfer is practically impossible to track. Pay or donate by credit card whenever possible, since you can dispute charges more easily.
Protect your computer - Don’t click on the links within unsolicited emails. Don’t enter personal information on unfamiliar websites. Make sure that you have updated anti-virus software installed and use a firewall at all times.
Put an Active Duty alert on your credit reports when deployed - Doing so will minimize the risk of identity theft because creditors and businesses cannot issue or grant credit until verifying identity.
And for advice when you are asked to make a charitable donation click here.
BBB's Military Line offers free resources like, financial literacy information, access to BBB services, Scam Alerts, and complaint and dispute resolution for all branches of the U.S. military.