BBB: Party supply scams impact consumers in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new scam is targeting people who are planning parties and the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is offering some tips to avoid falling victim.
The BBB said this is impacting those who need to rent supplies like chairs, decorations or bouncy houses.
The organization provided an explain of how this all plays out:
You do a web or social media search and find a few options. For example, you may find a website that looks legitimate and has a convenient online booking system. Or you might message someone through a social media account that seems professional. Either way, the “vendor” promises to reserve your rental for the date you need it – if you pay a deposit first. They may also require you to fill out a contact form with your personal details.
The date of your party arrives, and your rental tent, furniture, or other supplies don’t arrive. At this point, the “vendor” may tell you they’ve had an emergency and can’t deliver on their promise. However, when you ask for your money back, the scammers will disappear completely. Other times, you can’t contact the rental company at all.
To help you avoid these scams the BBB has some tips.
- Do research on the company before you decide to rent.
- Be careful with your personal details
- Look out for people who contact you on messaging apps
- Always pay with a credit card
For more information about this scam and others you can visit the BBB scam tracker.